Dev Protocol Price Tops $1.01 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $1.13 million and $10,082.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00142421 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

