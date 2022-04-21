DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Up 8.4%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.37. 7,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 293,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.77.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.