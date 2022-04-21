DIGG Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105,726.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $9.78 million and $105,726.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $19,453.22 or 0.47203660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.26 or 0.07350568 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,312.24 or 1.00245032 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00036132 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

