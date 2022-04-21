Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Stock Price Down 4%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.55). 9,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 37,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.61).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.68. The company has a market cap of £78.61 million and a P/E ratio of -26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.48, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.17.

About Directa Plus (LON:DCTA)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, and footwear.

