DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984,069 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DISH Network by 86.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in DISH Network by 119.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.95 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

