DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Increased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $5.47 on Thursday, reaching $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 160,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.54 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

