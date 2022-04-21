Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.78.

NYSE:D opened at $86.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

