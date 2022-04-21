Dover (NYSE:DOV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $138.59

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $138.59 and last traded at $146.02, with a volume of 21807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.77.

The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.59.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $249,199,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,874,000 after acquiring an additional 590,242 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

