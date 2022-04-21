Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.450-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.64 billion.Dover also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.45-8.65 EPS.

DOV stock traded down $12.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.66. 44,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,015. Dover has a 52 week low of $142.92 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.77.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

