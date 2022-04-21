DT Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after buying an additional 851,968 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 17.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 446.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 180,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MRO. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.27.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,751,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,366,449. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.