DT Investment Partners LLC Has $229,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,369,000 after purchasing an additional 231,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,350,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $370.16. The stock had a trading volume of 434,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.13. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $281.45 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.68 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.43.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

