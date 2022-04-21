DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 325 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,584,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,374. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

