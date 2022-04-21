DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 730 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.46. 6,420,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,050,208. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

