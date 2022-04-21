DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $56.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $8,555,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $1,562,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $1,402,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $24,923,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,820. DT Midstream has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

