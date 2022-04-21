Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00046441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.44 or 0.07441962 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00037593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,696.44 or 1.00051250 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars.

