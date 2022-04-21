Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Purchases $6,529,689.09 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 73,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.19 per share, with a total value of $6,529,689.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,161,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,013,874.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 22,265 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.64 per share, with a total value of $1,973,569.60.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 255,669 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.47 per share, with a total value of $25,687,064.43.

On Friday, March 11th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 17,379 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.84 per share, with a total value of $1,387,539.36.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 39,796 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.88 per share, with a total value of $3,178,904.48.

On Monday, March 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,810 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $5,302,041.60.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,136,830.80.

On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,677,276.44.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.80 per share, for a total transaction of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,522.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $89.37 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average is $111.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.