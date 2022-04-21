DXdao (DXD) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $753.55 or 0.01772540 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $37.17 million and approximately $110,314.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00266619 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005053 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 234.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003147 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars.

