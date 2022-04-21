Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.
Shares of EGBN stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 93,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
