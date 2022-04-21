Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $67.01 and last traded at $67.01. 2,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 355,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.85.

Specifically, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $948.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 68.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

