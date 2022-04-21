Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.18. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 19,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$16.41 million and a PE ratio of 56.67.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

