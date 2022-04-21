Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Eaton worth $134,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 71,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after acquiring an additional 442,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 39.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Eaton stock opened at $149.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $138.20 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

