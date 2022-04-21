Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Raised by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200,327 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $182.26 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.31 and a 200-day moving average of $204.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

