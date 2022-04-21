Eden Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 76.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Eden has traded down 82.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market cap of $419,556.16 and approximately $2.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

SifChain (erowan) traded up 6,786.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00016066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00033458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00104234 BTC.

About Eden

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

