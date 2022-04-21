EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on EDRVF shares. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($25.27) to €24.50 ($26.34) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF remained flat at $$24.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

