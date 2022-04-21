ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,058.00

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $32,690.73 and $18,058.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN (CRYPTO:ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

