Emercoin Price Tops $0.0384 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Emercoin has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $39,735.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

DarkCrypto (DARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,101,592 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.