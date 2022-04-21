Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMLAF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

EMLAF stock remained flat at $$35.37 during trading on Friday. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553. Empire has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

