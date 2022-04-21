Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.08

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $6.75. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 22,495 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $279.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.73.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.30) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDN)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.