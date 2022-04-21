Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.08

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $6.75. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 22,495 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $279.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.30) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

