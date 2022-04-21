ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ENGGY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,434. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

