EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Raised to $11.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

NYSE ENLC opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.82 and a beta of 2.99.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 167,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

