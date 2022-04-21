Entegris, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Entegris has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entegris to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

ENTG opened at $118.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.55. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $101.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

