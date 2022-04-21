Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

In other news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $2,387,016.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,859,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,251 shares of company stock valued at $25,937,864 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after buying an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.