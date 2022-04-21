Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of EPD opened at $27.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $27.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 86,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

