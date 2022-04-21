Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 138,861 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,188,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $69,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 67,192 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM opened at $41.72 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Nomura cut their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.