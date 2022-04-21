Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 257,280 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,778,616 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of HP worth $67,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.