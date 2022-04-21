Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,002 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 568,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $152,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.96.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $255.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.72 and its 200 day moving average is $251.02. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

