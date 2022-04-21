Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,678 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Ross Stores worth $63,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after buying an additional 596,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,477,000 after purchasing an additional 145,338 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,744,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,694 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.06.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.21. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

