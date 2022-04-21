Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 713,946 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Amphenol worth $165,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

