Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,470 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $72,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $278.26 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.42 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.14.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

