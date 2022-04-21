Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,372 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $70,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,828,000 after acquiring an additional 425,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

NYSE:FRC opened at $164.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

