Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $79,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $134.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.00 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

