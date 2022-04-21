Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,477,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $62,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

