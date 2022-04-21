Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $137,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $371.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.72 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.66 and a 200-day moving average of $409.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

