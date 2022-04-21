Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $61.42 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $61,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $128.74 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.19 and its 200-day moving average is $126.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

