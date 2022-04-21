Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $64.82 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Corning worth $64,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

