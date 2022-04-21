Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $84.77 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $84,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.14.

ZBRA stock opened at $398.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.19. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

