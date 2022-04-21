Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,699 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Autodesk worth $143,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $201.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.04. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

