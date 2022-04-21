Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $125,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $529.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $532.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.51. The company has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.45. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $494.43.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

