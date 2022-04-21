Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,278 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Kimberly-Clark worth $66,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,847 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $127.60 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

