Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,904,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463,912 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.59% of iShares Gold Trust worth $170,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

